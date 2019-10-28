La Crescent reenacts 'Thriller' music video in 2nd annual parade
LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WKBT) - Kids and adults teamed up to reenact the dance to Michael Jackson's Halloween hit Thriller.
It's the second year kids and adults dressed up as zombies and learned the dance with choreographer Megan Waddell.
This year's dance attracted more volunteer dancers, and Waddell hopes the dance gets even bigger next year.
"This is an inspiration from a parade back in Lexington, Kentucky where there are thousands and thousands of dancing zombies there. So that is my dream and hope for this community here that one day we can grow into that. And maybe we can reenact the whole video not just the song," said Waddell.
The original music video turns 36 this December.
