La Crescent looking for input on rebranding
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The city of La Crescent is looking for input as it begins planning a rebranding.
The City's leaders want to hear from residents on what they value most about living in La Crescent.
A public input session will be held on May 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new La Crescent Area Event Center. Discussions will include a new logo, tag line, and other marketing materials that will be developed for the city.
La Crescent residents are also encouraged to complete a community survey here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Police continue to investigate a car chase in Black River Falls
- Authorities investigating fatal Trempealeau County UTV crash
- Man hides in water barrel behind La Crosse restaurant to avoid arrest
- Child rescued from river in Rochester
- La Crescent looking for input on rebranding
- UW tuition freeze, DNR scientists up for key vote
- Cost of buying out flood-prone homes: $5B and rising
- 2 men arrested in deadly Waupaca County explosion
- Gundersen Global Partners' Ethiopia looking for volunteers
- Houston Texans star JJ Watt engaged to soccer's Kealia Ohai