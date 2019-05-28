La Crescent looking for input on rebranding

News

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The city of La Crescent is looking for input as it begins planning a rebranding.

The City's leaders want to hear from residents on what they value most about living in La Crescent.

A public input session will be held on May 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new La Crescent Area Event Center. Discussions will include a new logo, tag line, and other marketing materials that will be developed for the city.

La Crescent residents are also encouraged to complete a community survey here.

 

