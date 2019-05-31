La Crescent hosts public input event in preparation for re-branding the city

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The city of La Crescent is looking to re-brand itself, and they want the public's help.

On Thursday night people could give their input during a community gathering at the new La Crescent Event Center.

A new logo, tag line, signage, and other marketing materials will be made to position La Crescent for continued growth.

City leaders say they want to learn what people value most about living in La Crescent, and want those values reflected in the new brand.

If you'd like to participate in the survey click here.

