La Crescent-Hokah football takes 2-year timeout to rebuild program

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WKBT) - High school football participation numbers are at their lowest in 20 years. One local football program won't have a varsity season this year or next because of low numbers.

La Crescent-Hokah football coach Ryan Vinzant said Friday night lights bring fellowship and pride to communities.

"It's an experience we are looking forward to getting back into for sure," Vinzant said.

However, those lights have not shined on his team any Friday this season. It's because the 2018 season forced school officials to make a difficult decision.

"It's not a situation we want to do, but in this situation, it was the right decision," said Josh Mallicoat, activities director with La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools.

The program lost every game last season and had just one win over the last three.

"It was a rough season," Mallicoat said. "Any time you are putting freshman up against seniors, that's a tough matchup."

This year the program would have had 24 players, no seniors and four Juniors in a school with 400 students. It was no longer a question of winning games.

"Football is a unique sport where playing 14 to 15-year-olds against 18-year-olds can do a lot of damage," Vinzant said.

Their goal became about making sure players could make it home.

"It was definitely something we had to juggle throughout the year," Vinzant said. "How do we get out of this with as few injuries as possible? That's obviously not how you want to approach your games."

Vinzant and Mallicoat figured the best option was to take a two-year break to buy time to rebuild the program.

"What we wanted to focus on was the safety of our student athletes," Mallicoat said.

According to the National Federation of High School Associations' latest participation survey, released in late August, participation is at its lowest level since 1999-2000.

Vinzant said families fear for safety. However, safety measures have drastically improved over the years and coaches are more educated on their technique.

"Some equipment is some of the safest we have ever seen with the technology and testing that goes into it," Vinzant said. "You can have the fanciest equipment you want, but if you are teaching the right techniques you are going to keep your kids safe no matter what."

The lights aren't shining now, but Vinzant wants them to shine on a program with potential, not a program with problems.

"You have those little wins along the way whether you win the game or not," Vinzant said. "That only helps you move forward. It has been the best move for us."

La Crescent has still has its junior varsity football season. School officials said if the numbers improve over the next year they plan on bringing the program back in fall 2021.



