La Crescent Event Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The new La Crescent Event Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday.

It took hundreds of people and organizations to raise more than $3,000,000 toward the cost of the project.

Construction crews put the final touches on the new 15-thousand square foot space on Wednesday.

The Event Center offers a Banquet Hall, restaurant, and Space for American Legion Post 595. The building stands on the old legion property.

Sales Manager for the La Crescent Event Center, Gail Grimslid-Zietlow, says "6 years in the making, and we are finally ready to show off this beautiful facility" she explains, "people are going to enter in and see the beautiful donor wall."

Event Center organizers say they hope the center will add a lot of opportunities to the La Crosse area as well.

