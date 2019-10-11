Kwik Trip developing plans for largest La Crosse location yet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Plans for the biggest Kwik Trip ever to be built in La Crosse are underway. Representatives for the company showed preliminary designs to a city committee Friday.

The new convenience store and gas station would be even bigger than the new Holmen location, at about 9,100 square feet. It would be at 2205 Mormon Coulee Rd. and 1906 Ward Ave.

"This is a totally different store than we have in La Crosse," said Dax Connely, a real estate manager for Kwik Trip.

The "Generation 3" location would be able to provide more take home food options, like the fried chicken, which continues to be rolled out to various locations. It would also provide more grocery options to customers.

"And now with our take home meal initiatives, it allows us get all of our products that are made here in La Crosse into the store here," said Steven Lowe, project manager for Kwik Trip.

A car wash would be attached to the building. There would also be 20 gas pumps and a seperate area for diesel, which would help meet demand in the area.

"As you know we have a lot of contractors in the area. We have Fedex trucks, you have your UPS trucks. We got guys pulling trailers all the time for construction," Connely said.

The company has a contract with the owner of the property to buy the area pending due diligence and approval for the project. The property currently includes buildings for businesses such as RootinCrown and Fathead Steve's. It would not include the old Moka building.

"We haven't been able to get him under contract yet, so we're kind of designing around that," Connely said during the meeting.

Kwik Trip officials at the Commercial/Multi-family Design Review Committee meeting said the new location may eventually replace the 2506 South Ave. station. However, that is to be determined at a later date.

So far, this is just a preliminary site plan and Friday's meeting was more or less a review.

"So they tend to use this process to come to the city and it involves all the departments that a developer would want to chat with, [like] utilities, storm water, engineering, planning," said Tim Acklin, senior planner for the city of La Crosse.

Based on the feedback, Kwik Trip can make some changes to their plans before coming for another preliminary meeting in the next few weeks. It could also try to get one of the areas rezoned.

"But they wouldn't be able to build anything or get their building permits until they completed the design review process," Acklin said.

All to say, there are still many more steps to go before they could open. Representatives said they hope to break ground in 2021. It would then take an estimated 20 weeks to construct the building before they open.

If this project does move forward and is built, it would be fourth Kwik Trip within about a two-mile stretch on Mormon Coulee Road, which turns into South Avenue. The company said this could replace the one on South Avenue and 13th Street, but that would be determined at a later date.

