Kudron sworn-in as new La Crosse police chief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The city of La Crosse has a new police chief.

Shawn Kudron was officially sworn-in to his new position at the city hall Monday.

Kudron has served in La Crosse for 19 years, and first started as a patrolman in 2000.

Mayor Tim Kabat and several city officials were in attendance for Kudron's swearing in ceremony.

Kudron replaces former Chief Ron Tischer, who stepped down from the position in July.

He was most recently captain before being appointed to police chief.

"This is just a tremendous opportunity,” Kudron said. ”It's such an honor, and I just look forward to working with the department in this capacity.”

The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission unanimously voted in favor to name Kudron police chief at the final vote.

Police and Fire Commission members say the final selection process was a hard decision, but stuck with Kudron.

"Many cases he's been a leader not only formally, but informally,” police and fire commission member Doug Happel said. “And that's a real key."

Kudron is now the 18th police chief in La Crosse's history.

