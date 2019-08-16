Kornfest 2019 to serve up "cobs" of fun

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Summertime just wouldn't be complete without sweet corn, and the weekend long Kornfest is making sure everybody will have plenty.

The annual Kornfest started Friday at the American Legion Post in Holmen. The festival includes a parade, carnival, music, and of course deliciously buttered corn with charcoal chicken - which will start being served on Saturday.

"Corn! We'll start serving corn tomorrow morning at 11 am, and we'll serve it Sunday until it's gone," said David Harrison, the Post Commander for the American Legion Post 284.

The celebration is a great way to celebrate locally sourced crops and bring all ages of the community together.

American Auxiliary President Pat Smith says, "We're in charge of the chicken tent, so that will be open from 11 am, until roughly 8 each night. We have all kinds of activities here for anyone from ages 2 to 102!"

Kornfest is free to attend, there will be fireworks on Friday at 9 pm, and the annual parade starts Saturday morning at 11 in Holmen.

