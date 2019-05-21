Kohl's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62 million.
On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.
Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 61 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.
Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share.
Kohl's shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS
