Kids Tri keeps area kids active this summer

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The 11th Annual Kids Tri was held at the Onalaska YMCA Saturday morning

A around 150 children from three to 14 could swim, bike and run in a miniature version of an adult triathlon.

Parents were allowed to swim, run and bike along with their kids, or cheer them on from the side.

There were no times recorded for the kids, and YMCA La Crosse senior school age care director Shane Drey said the event is about community rather than competition

"Through healthy living, social responsibility and youth development, which this event covers all of, we do strengthen our community. It brings people together, and it raises an awareness about healthy living," said Drey.

Drey said around 30 volunteers helped finish setting up Saturday morning and that they were a big help.

