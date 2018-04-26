Area kids get ‘Fired Up for Science'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some of the more intense parts of science were on show at Viterbo University.

The campus hosted local students and their families for the 'Fired Up for Science' event. Kids took part in hands-on science experiments like rocket launches, extracting DNA from strawberries, making slime, and exploding bubbles.

Organizers say the event sparks a science interest in everyone that takes part.

"It really does inspire new scientists and mathematicians, and it also helps our current students kind of stay engaged all through the rest of the semester here,” said Viterbo University Chair of Engineering, Mathematics, and Chemistry Department Tammy Clark.

Dozens of Viterbo mathematics and science students led the families through their favorite hands-on demonstrations.