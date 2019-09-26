Kids Parade gets kids in Oktoberfest spirit at UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Young kids at UW-La Crosse are getting into the Oktoberfest spirit.

A parade of nearly 60 kids from UWL's Campus Child Center were led by accordion player Crazy George as they traveled around campus.

The members of the Oktoberfest Royal Family and the UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles marching band joined in the fun as well.

The excitement surrounding Oktoberfest creates educational opportunities that can last beyond the weekend.

"Some of the groups prepare suspenders to prepare, sometimes they prepare hats or vests, and we learn a little bit about Oktoberfest at their level and then it ends with the big celebration Thursday," said Dawn Hays, UW-La Crosse Child Care Center director.

The parade has been a campus tradition for at least 30 years.

