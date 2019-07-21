News

Kids help kids enjoy community pool with concert

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:18 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Kids Helping Kids fundraiser was held at the Annet Recital Hall in UW-La Crosse to help raise money for a community pool.

The event featured a concert with 13 kids from six to 18 performing a variety and solo and ensemble pieces.

There was art from local kids on display, and the musicians were accompanied by a "live painting" done on stage.

Andre Peck, a local 9-year-old and event organizer, was raising money for the Veterans Memorial Pool construction with a lemonade stand when one of his friends thought of doing a concert.

"She was reading it in a book that she was reading, and she told me. We thought that was a great idea, and that's how it came together," said Peck.

The event was free and open to the public. Organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 for the pool.

 

