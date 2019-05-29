Kids Free Fishing Day has new venue

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 8th Annual Kids Free Fishing Day is at a new location this year.

Due to the flooding of the Mississippi River in the Pettibone Lagoon area, the event will be held at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park, near the corner of Cliffside and Park Lane Drive on the South Side of La Crosse, this Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO is teaming up with Union Sportsmen's Alliance's (USA) Boots on the Ground conservation program to host the event.

Fishing poles, bait, light picnic-style lunch, and free door prizes will be provided but participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone.

Over 800 children and their parents attended the event in the event's first six years. Since the event coincides with Wisconsin's "Free Fishing Weekend"; adults won't need licenses to join their children on June 2.

The first 100 children registered to attend and attending (aged 2-17) will receive a fishing rod and reel to KEEP! - Courtesy of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, Union Sportsmen's Alliance, and Pure Fishing.

This year's event opened for 100 pre-registrants and is now full. However, kids not registered may still attend but are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. The Council will still provide bait and a light picnic lunch for those in excess of 100 in attendance. Some secondary level of door prize will be available for overflow attendees.

For more information about the WWAFLCIO Take Kids Fishing Day contact Tyler Tubbs at 715-205-0981 or president@westernwisconsinaflcio.org.



