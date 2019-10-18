Kids Dance clinic keeps Onalaska grade school students active

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Some elementary students in our area are dancing away the day.

The Onalaska Dance Team hosted a kids dance clinic Friday.

1st to 5th grade students could take part.

The event is a fundraiser for the Onalaska High School Athletic Booster Club.

While the district was did not have classes, the hope was to get kids active, help them connect with great role models and practice their dance skills.

"They really enjoy working with the kids, both boys and girls and so it also gets their faces out there. The kids love to see them at parades, and they love to dance with them and see them at the football games," Theresa Hagen, Onalaska dance team mom.

Clinic participants also performed ahead of the Friday night football game.

