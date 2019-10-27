Kids and parents flock to Mathy Center for Safe Trick-or-Treat
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Halloween is this Thursday, but that isn't stopping some in La Crosse to start trick-or-treating.
Safe Trick-or-Treat was held at Viterbo's Mathy Center for Children.
Kids could check out a haunted house, games, prizes and face-painting.
This year, around 1000 kids and parents dressed up and went to the event run by Viterbo students.
The goal of Safe Trick-or-Treat is to have a place where kids can be in a safe environment and still enjoy the holiday fun.
"We just want to make sure that there is a safe alternative, and this is a very safe one. And I'm sure families like to have that safe alternative," said Co-President of the Viterbo Education Club Jenna Larson.
Safe Trick-or-Treat has been put on by Viterbo students for 11 years.
