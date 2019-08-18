Kickoff to Kindergarten helps kids prepare for new school year
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Children's Museum in La Crosse helped kids get ready to go back to school during Kickoff to Kindergarten on Saturday.
Area businesses and organizations led school-themed crafts and activities for kids and helped parents learn about community resources.
All kids getting ready for school were welcomed to the event, but the Children's Museum's program coordinator, Jaclyn Freeberg, said kindergartners get singled out because it's a big change in their life.
"It's the first time they're really going to school on their own. They might have been in a pre-school for a half-day or things like that, but kindergarten is really a big time in a kid's life. We call it 'Kickoff to Kindergarten' because they're the ones who are really experiencing it for the first time," said Freeberg.
Freeberg said kids could get to know other students as well as important adults like bus drivers, fire fighters and police officers that may help them in the coming school year.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Community members help organization buy special wheelchair for outdoor use
- Dozens of truck drivers gather for young, Winona truck enthusiast
- Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will
- Car enthusiasts get unique look at Rootes Group rides
- Authorities investigating possible alcohol-related crash in La Crosse
Latest News
- Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will
- Authorities investigating possible alcohol-related crash in La Crosse
- Two boat landings in Minnesota temporarily closing
- Memorial honors sacrifices of Hmong-Lao veterans
- Small Minnesota city throws party with big cats
- Dozens of truck drivers gather for young, Winona truck enthusiast
- Winona State Football hoping to stay healthy in 2019
- Community members help organization buy special wheelchair for outdoor use
- Bountiful Gardens Bash aims to get La Crosse community growing
- Upper Midwest Buckskin Horse Association holds season's last horse show