Kickoff to Kindergarten helps kids prepare for new school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Children's Museum in La Crosse helped kids get ready to go back to school during Kickoff to Kindergarten on Saturday.

Area businesses and organizations led school-themed crafts and activities for kids and helped parents learn about community resources.

All kids getting ready for school were welcomed to the event, but the Children's Museum's program coordinator, Jaclyn Freeberg, said kindergartners get singled out because it's a big change in their life.

"It's the first time they're really going to school on their own. They might have been in a pre-school for a half-day or things like that, but kindergarten is really a big time in a kid's life. We call it 'Kickoff to Kindergarten' because they're the ones who are really experiencing it for the first time," said Freeberg.

Freeberg said kids could get to know other students as well as important adults like bus drivers, fire fighters and police officers that may help them in the coming school year.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.