Kickapoo Area School District delaying first day of school due to flood
KICKAPOO, Wis. (WKBT) - The Kickapoo Area School District is moving back the first day of school due to flooding.
The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, September 5 with teacher inservice on September 4.
