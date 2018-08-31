News

Kickapoo Area School District delaying first day of school due to flood

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 02:28 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 02:28 PM CDT

KICKAPOO, Wis. (WKBT) - The Kickapoo Area School District is moving back the first day of school due to flooding.

The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, September 5 with teacher inservice on September 4.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars