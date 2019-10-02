Key plan for Riverside North site ready to go before La Crosse Common Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Planning for a major new development north of downtown La Crosse is at a critical point. City leaders say a plan that will help guide developers and investors for the Riverside North neighborhood is ready to go before the La Crosse Common Council.

For this type of development, city officials need to rezone the more than 65-acre space to become what's called a Planned Development District. As part of this, they've created a document to show more details about what is envisioned for the site. That's what the Common Council will be considering, and it provides new insight into what people might see once buildings start going up.

The Riverside North development plan has made its way through the city committees. The document is part one of the process-- essentially a general master plan to show certain land-use expectations.

"What are the buildings going to look like, what are some of the parking requirements, what [does] the transportation network look like," are among the determinations being addressed, said Jason Gilman, director for La Crosse's planning and development department.

Council member Barb Janssen said she believed the plan would be approved by the council next week. However, there's still a long way to go before any shovels go into the ground.

"But it is but it's a critical step," Gilman said.

The plan establishes the legal right to use the property for its intended use.

"And it also validates the originally completed, publicly driven master plan that was done in 2014," Gilman said.

"They've done a really nice job of putting together this plan based on public input from 2013," Janssen said.

The document isn't just used for those working on the project, but for the general public to understand how much space will be used for retail, offices or housing.

"It's adding more affordable housing for many people whether its young professionals [or] senior citizens," Jannsen said.

Janssen represents District 3, which includes the Riverside North site. In this plan, available on the city's website, people can see potential guidelines on everything from lighting to building materials to signage.

"To me, it makes me want to move when I look at that plan. It's like, 'Wow! it would be so nice to live right there," Janssen said.

She said it's really encouraging and exciting to see the project taking shape after all these years.

"It's kind of like when you're remodeling your house and it just seems like you're not making any progress and then all of a sudden, you get to a point where, 'Oh, yes this was all worth it!'" Janssen said.

The second step of this process will be to create a plan with some of the finer details. That will also have to go through committees and approved by the council. Gilman said while this is being created, the developer and the redevelopment authority could be looking at investors and eventually start negotiations.

Bidding for construction could begin in the fall or winter of 2020. A groundbreaking is expected to happen sometime in 2021.

