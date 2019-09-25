Kahya Fox and Superior Fresh honored at Inspiring Sustainability Awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Organizations in our community are being recognized for their efforts in building a more sustainable region.

The 2019 Inspiring Sustainability Awards took place on Tuesday at Western Technical College.

The annual event was hosted by The Sustainability Institute, an organization that aims to move sustainability forward in our region.

This year, the event recognized Superior Fresh, a leading aquaponics facility in Northfield, Wisconsin, and Kahya Fox, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.

"There are so many overlaps with what Habitat for Humanity does as far as affordable housing, and then how we also promote sustainability in our community." said Fox. "So, I think today is just a recognition of the fact that affordable housing can play such an important role into how we sustain our communities and make them better places to live, work, and play."

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat also spoke at the event, discussing the importance of a more sustainable city.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.