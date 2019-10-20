K-9 fundraiser raises funds for police dogs
LA CROSSE, Wis. - A Police Officer's best friend is getting the spotlight today in La Crosse.
The Apartment Association of the La Crosse Area hosted the 3rd annual fundraiser for La Crosse Police Dogs at the American Legion.
The department relies on donations for food, vet visits, protective vests, and more for their police dogs.
Residents got a chance to interact with the K-9's and donate through a meatball dinner, bake sale, and silent auction.
The event organizer says her favorite part is watching the K-9's meet the public.
"A lot of times they're working hard, they're working many different places and many different jobs and this is a great opportunity for the officers and the dogs to connect with the community members to see what they do and how they work," said Pamela Strittmater, President of the Apartment Association of La Crosse.
Organizers hope to beat the $5,000 raised last year.
