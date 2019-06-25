News

Juvenile peregrine falcon found hopping in La Crosse alley

Gnats may have caused it to leave the nest

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:13 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A juvenile Peregrine Falcon was found hopping in the alley by the US Bank building in downtown La Crosse at about one o'clock Monday afternoon, still unable to fly.

Tina Gehrke Anderson sent us video as she watched the young raptor trying to find relief from all the gnats surrounding it.

Building personnel were able to return it to its rooftop nest. 
 

These young birds were recently banded by the  Raptor Resource Project so their population can be monitored.

