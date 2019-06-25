Juvenile peregrine falcon found hopping in La Crosse alley

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A juvenile Peregrine Falcon was found hopping in the alley by the US Bank building in downtown La Crosse at about one o'clock Monday afternoon, still unable to fly.

Tina Gehrke Anderson sent us video as she watched the young raptor trying to find relief from all the gnats surrounding it.

Building personnel were able to return it to its rooftop nest.



These young birds were recently banded by the Raptor Resource Project so their population can be monitored.

