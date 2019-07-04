Juneau County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Necedah

NECEDAH, Wis. (WBKT) - The Juneau County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement saying it is investigating the death of a 26-year-old male in Necedah, but there is no danger to the public regarding the death.

The Juneau County Dispatch received a call for a possibly decease person at a residence around 8:58 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office says the individual was located and found deceased.

The identity of the male is being withheld until the family is notified, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be done to determine cause of death, says the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and the Camp Douglass Ambulance service.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.