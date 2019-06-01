News

June Dairy Days kicks off in West Salem

A family-fun festival in West Salem begins

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:11 PM CDT

June Dairy Days kicks off in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WKBT) - West Salem kicks off a fun filled weekend in honor of the 50th June Dairy Days!

June Dairy Days is a 3-day festival located at Village Park in West Salem.

Some events at the festival include a medallion hunt, a parade, a car show, and multiple entertainment performances.

June Dairy Days is a free event, with the exception of the beer and entertainment tent, which requires a 5-dollar event button.

You can find a full daily schedule of June Dairy Day's events here.
 

