June Dairy Days kicks off in West Salem
A family-fun festival in West Salem begins
WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WKBT) - West Salem kicks off a fun filled weekend in honor of the 50th June Dairy Days!
June Dairy Days is a 3-day festival located at Village Park in West Salem.
Some events at the festival include a medallion hunt, a parade, a car show, and multiple entertainment performances.
June Dairy Days is a free event, with the exception of the beer and entertainment tent, which requires a 5-dollar event button.
You can find a full daily schedule of June Dairy Day's events here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Event coordinators well prepared for day one of WIAA State Track weather
- La Crosse County drug court graduates share success stories
- Packers suffer first injury of the season
- La Crosse County Landfill looking to possible future expansion
- Born Learning Trail coming to La Crescent
- Division 3: Royall's Brueggeman sets state record in triple jump
- June Dairy Days kicks off in West Salem
- Study: Wisconsin will need to attract more educated workers
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse hosts mentor program celebration
- New superintendent prepares to take top role for Winona Area Public Schools