Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt 'corn syrup' labels

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors' light beers contain corn syrup.

U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors.

Bud Light's packaging says "No Corn Syrup" in bold letters.

Conley says Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it had on hand June 6 until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first.

The ruling extends a previous injunction Conley issued in May. Conley said then that Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning "corn syrup" in ads without further context.

MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a "false and misleading" campaign.

MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite. Bud Light uses rice.

