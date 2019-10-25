Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case

A judge has declared a mistrial in a Janesville fatal stabbing case after a bailiff said jury deliberations had become "toxic."

Judge Barbara McCrory declared the mistrial Thursday after a Rock County jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Julian Collazo. Collazo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck of Janesville in December 2017.

The Janesville Gazette reports a bailiff told the judge the jury was in a "toxic" situation, and that jurors had to be separated while they debated the evidence.

Each juror told the judge they did not believe they could make a decision.

A hearing is set for Dec. 18 to discuss what happens next.

Prosecutors say the victim was stabbed more than 30 times.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.