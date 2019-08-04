Jordy Nelson officially retires with Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKBT) - Long-time NFL wide receiver and Packers fan-favorite Jordy Nelson has officially called it a career. He is retiring as a Green Bay Packer according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Sunday.
.@JordyRNelson officially retires as a member of the Green Bay Packers!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 4, 2019
📰: https://t.co/mpgoV9H1se #GoPackGo
Nelson, who was selected by the Packers in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, played in 136 regular-season games with 88 starts during his 10 seasons with Green Bay. He ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25).
Nelson is the only player in team annals to record three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He and Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) are the only players in franchise history to register three straight seasons with 85-plus receptions (2013-14, 2016).
Nelson helped the pack win the franchise's fourth Super Bowl leading the team with 140 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburg Steelers.
Nelson finished his career playing one season (2018) with the Oakland Raiders, where he appeared in 15 games with 14 starts and recorded 63 receptions for 739 yards (11.7 avg.) and three TDs.
