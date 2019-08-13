Johnson County officials say man died of natural causes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man whose body was found under a bridge in Iowa City died of natural causes.
The body of 45-year-old Eric Riskedahl was found July 1 at a homeless camp under a U.S. Highway 6 bridge. The Johnson County medical examiner's office says Riskedahl died of a condition related to his diabetes.
The body of another man was found earlier that day in Ralston Creek in Iowa City. The death of 26-year-old Jonathan Guerrero was ruled an accident.
