Job fair provides opportunity for those with child support obligations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A series of job fairs is helping people in La Crosse County that need to pay child support.

The La Crosse County's Child Support Agency organizes the monthly job fairs at the courthouse.

They provide opportunities for people that have court-ordered child support.

Judges and other departments in the courthouse have referred people to the job fair as a resource as well.

Nine businesses attended Wednesday's fair, which is helping break down barriers to employment for people that need jobs.

"They have just really felt at ease and not very nervous, and they've just felt that they were able to talk one-on-one and it's just been great" said Jill Sherry, coordinator of the job fair.

The job fairs, which started in January, are planned for the second Wednesday of each month from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

*A correction has been made to this story. We previously stated that the job fairs were planned for the second Tuesday of each month, the correct day is Wednesday.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.