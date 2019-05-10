It's time for River Clean Up in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - River Clean Up in La Crosse is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Over 650,000 pounds of trash and debris has been removed from the water in the past 25 years.

The cleanup will happen rain or shine at four local landings (Fred Funk on Brice Prairie, Goose Island, Clinton Street and 7th Street), regardless of water level. If the water level is above flood stage (12 feet), volunteers will stay off the water, and pick up trash along the shorelines.

A lunch will be provided for all volunteers at the Copeland Park Shelter from Noon to 2 p.m. Organizers are offering shirts and a chance at door prizes as well as games for children and adults. Families are encouraged to participate in the River Clean Up.

To become a River Clean Up volunteer visit their website here or find them on Facebook.

