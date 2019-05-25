It's time again to look out for ticks and Lyme disease

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System, said Lyme disease is common in Wisconsin and that numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show it’s on the rise.

Meller recommends wearing long pants and tall socks outdoors and checking places on your body ticks can hide

Meller said bug sprays containing the ingredient DEET are a good way to protect yourself from ticks and other pests.

"We want to protect against mosquito bites as well because we're quickly approaching that season as well. So, if you can kill two birds with one stone and protect yourself not only against the mosquitos but the ticks, you going to protect yourself [well] through the summer," said Meller.

You can find out the best way to remove ticks at https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/removing_a_tick.html.

