Irishfesters begin day in style with Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk was held at Riverside Park on Saturday.

The Irishfest tradition starts off the first Saturday of every fest.

A toast from an irish monk kicked off the trek though the rabbit trails in the marsh.

Kilts weren't a requirement to run, but they did make runners eligible for extra prizes.

With a limited supply of Killian's beer awaiting drinking age runners at the finish line, Irishfest President Pat Stephens said the event isn't all about athletic ability.

"There's a turnaround point there where they can get some water and take a break in they want to. This is not a race of endurance. There is no timing for it. You just gonna come with the right attitude to have fun," said Stephens.

There was plenty of entertainment at the Southside Fest Grounds Saturday, including a fireworks display at 10 p.m. and a performance by the Celtic band Gaelic Storm at 10:15 p.m.

