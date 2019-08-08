Irishfest La Crosse set to start Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The sights and sounds of Ireland will be on display this weekend in La Crosse.

The 15th annual Irishfest La Crosse starts Friday at the south side Oktoberfest grounds.

Crews were busy setting up the grounds Wednesday.

Music, Irish dance, food and kid-friendly activities are scheduled for the three-day festival.

Returning this year, a fireworks display will fill the skies Saturday evening.

The show won't just be in the sky for those at the festival.

"I think the entertainment in of itself, any of the 'We Banjo Three' or 'Gaelic Storm', would cost you 40 dollars to 50 dollars a ticket to see them almost any place and here for a ten dollar ticket you can get in and see all those bands," said Pat Stephens, Irishfest La Crosse president.

The opening ceremony takes place Friday afternoon at 3.

Information and tickets are available on the Irishfest La Crosse website.

Ticket can also be purchased at the gate.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.