Irishfest celebrations in La Crosse may have broken attendance records

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Irishfest had musical performances from several Celtic groups, a fireworks show and showcases of Irish culture and the arts during the weekend-long celebration.

There was also a sheep shearing demonstration Saturday, and a herding demonstration Sunday afternoon.

The president of Irishfest, Pat Stephens, said this year might have been the biggest yet and credits fans who have stayed loyal over the last 15 years.

"They talk it up and pretty soon we have more people loving the music and want to come down and enjoy it. It's just grown. It's multiplied over the years," said Stephens.

Stephens said one of this year's biggest hits, Irish band Seo Linn, only travels four weeks out of the year. He hopes to bring them back next year.

