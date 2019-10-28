Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff's office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman's death.
No other details about the explosion were available. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WATCH LIVE: Erik Sackett homicide trial
- Frustrated Democratic governors find ways to sidestep GOP
- Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
- A look at Eric Sackett's defense lawyer's homicide trial experience
- Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
- La Crescent reenacts 'Thriller' music video in 2nd annual parade
- Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon be able to treat strokes with telephone-like device
- UW-L hosts family trick or treat
- 5th annual Hixon 50 wraps up on Sunday
- Leaf collection starts Monday