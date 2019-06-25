Iowa officials say no one injured in crash of small plane

Channel3000.com file photo

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) - Officials say no one was injured in the crash of a small plane in northeast Iowa.

The crash occurred Thursday morning while the pilot was attempting to land at Elkader Airport. The pilot of the single-engine Cessna has been identified as 62-year-old Mark Koehn, who lives in Elkader. He was alone in the plane.

The crash is being investigated.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.