Iowa man killed in northeast Nebraska highway collision

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say an Iowa man died after his vehicle collided with another on a northeast Nebraska highway.

The collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, on Nebraska Highway 9 about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) north of West Point. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jose Barrios, of Dennison, Iowa, was killed when his vehicle ran into an oncoming vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michael Jensen, of West Point. Jensen was taken to a West Point hospital.

The collision is being investigated.
     

