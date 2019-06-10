Iowa man continues running the names of those battling cancer in honor of his late son

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Cancer does not discriminate. More than 4,000 children die of cancer each year. A man from Avoca, Iowa is traveling the country to honor those battling cancer including his son who passed away from brain cancer in 2009.

Rik Zortman runs, not for pride but in memory.

"I lost my son to cancer in 2009," Zortman said.

Zortman has given a life of service for more than 20 years.

"I am with the 132 Air National Guard," Zortman said.

He was working overseas when he got the call 7,000 miles away.

"My wife at the time had given me a call," Zortman said. She was hyperventilating to the point where I couldn't understand what she was saying."

Nov. 20, 2008, will forever be in the back of his mind. It was the day his 3-year-old son Armstrong suffered a seizure. The diagnosis would follow.

His son was diagnosed with glioblastoma, brain cancer, stage four.

"I said, 'What does that mean?' he says, 'That's the worst kind of cancer he can have,'" Zortman said.

Time was not on their side.

"He was diagnosed in November, and he passed away in April," Zortman said. "He only had five months."

His son's death left him in a battle with grief.

"It was tough seeing him pass away," Zortman said. It's a big void in my life."

It sent him on a path to keep his son's spirit alive.

"I picked up running," Zortman said.

It started with a half-marathon, then a marathon. In September 2017, it spiraled into something else.

"I am the human Etch A Sketch," Zortman said. "I use GPS to try to figure out how to do names."

He started with the name that inspired him to start.

"I figured my son's name would be the first name that I would do," Zortman said.

That led to name after name, city after city and state after state.

"I ran in California, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina," Zortman said.

Wisconsin is state number 11 and Tomah is his 38th location. He continues to honor the names of those dealing with their own battle.

"Our journey begins," Zortman said. "It can be epic. It can be your destiny. But sometimes we have to rise and carry on."

Sparta native and fourth-grader Jeffrey Scott has battled leukemia.

"For me, I had to get a bunch of shots in my arm," Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey is now in remission, and his name was Zortman's next project.

"Jeffrey is going to be 771," Zortman said.

He was at a loss for words when Zortman decided to run his name.

"It's awesome," Jeffrey said.

Through the streets 'where the I divides' (Tomah), Zortman spelled out Jeffery etching another name to make his story known and bring back hope.

With every step, his son runs with him.

"He's the reason why I run," Zortman said.

In the midst of a dark moment, light is spread far and wide. It lets people know they are not alone.

"He's allowed me to run as much as possible, and I am going to keep running as long as I can," Zortman said.

Jeffrey has a grateful heart.

"Thank you for everything you have done for all the patients," Jeffrey said to Zortman.

They have never met in person, but they have a bond that's tied forever.

Zortman's goal is to run in all 50 states. He just finished another run near Madison and says he plans to run in Illinois next.

He was also featured on ESPN back in August.

