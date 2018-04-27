Iowa governor rejects calls for broader harassment inquiry
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is rejecting calls to further investigate problems at an agency where the director allegedly sexually harassed female employees for years.
Reynolds said the culture at the Iowa Finance Authority was "one individual and I fired him," referring to former director Dave Jamison. The Republican governor acknowledged others were aware of Jamison's problematic behavior but indicated she had no plans to hold them accountable for failing to report it.
Interim IFA Director Carolann Jensen said Thursday that there are no efforts underway to investigate further.
Reynolds fired Jamison last month after two employees complained of harassment to the governor's office. Reynolds released a complaint Thursday from one of the women alleging Jamison made unwanted sexual advances and comments.
The woman's attorney, Paige Fiedler, said a "responsible employer" would typically investigate such complaints to determine the extent of problems. Democratic lawmakers called for an independent investigation.
