Iowa adjustment board approves wind farm project
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A county board in northeast Iowa has approved a 35-turbine wind energy project despite strong opposition from many residents who live near the development.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment voted Tuesday to give Washburn Wind Energy a special permit for the 70-megawatt project south of Waterloo.
Washburn now needs to conduct required studies and apply for building permits for the $120 million project.
Supporters say the project will benefit the environment and generate jobs, tax revenue and economic activity. Opponents are concerned about the project's potentially negative impacts on their health and property values.
Washburn Wind Energy is a subsidiary of RPM Access, which has developed about 17 percent of the wind farm projects in Iowa.
