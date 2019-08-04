Investigators looking into cause of three fires in La Crosse neighborhood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department released a statement saying that the La Crosse Fire Investigation Bureau and the La Crosse Police Department are investigating the cause of a porch fire on Seventh Street near Hamilton Early Learning Center, as well as two other smaller fires in the area.

Firefighters received a call for a fire at the two story single family house at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. It says firefighters put of the fire on the porch and ventilated the home.

The fire department credits a bystander who used a dry chemical extinguisher on the fire for keeping the damage from spreading to the rest of the house. They say the porch area had moderate fire damage and there was minor smoke damage inside the house.

All residents of the house evacuated the home safely before firefighter arrived, according to the statement.

Firefighters say they also found evidence of two other, smaller fires in the area―one in front of another house in the area and the other in the alley behind that house.

