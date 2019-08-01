Investigation into Richland County prisoner's death closes
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) - The investigation into a Richland County prisoner's death has been closed.
Kevin L. Flint, 25, died of an accident, Grant County officials and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office ruled.
Authorities arrested Flint on June 19, 2019 after finding illegal drugs in his car. Officials obtained a warrant for a full body cavity search afterwards. Flint was returned to jail after the search. He then lost consciousness and died.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office noted acute cocaine intoxication as a cause of Flint's accidental death.
