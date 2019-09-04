Invasive species found in 20th Minnesota county, expanding quarantine

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKBT) - A bug that kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients has been confirmed in Steele County. Emerald Ash Borer has been found in 20 Minnesota counties, including Steele, since 2009.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, a tree professional contacted the department last week when they noticed several dying ash trees in an area of Medford. MDA staff collected live emerald ash borers for federal identification.

“We rely on partners in our tree care, logging, and landscaping industries to help us monitor for emerald ash borer and other invasive pests,” said Mark Abrahamson, director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division, in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday the specimens were emerald ash borers.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. The hope is that it will reduce the risk of the bugs spreading.

"We also need every Minnesotan to be vigilant. Know and look for signs of invasive pests; don’t move firewood and other materials around that may transport these insects; and, report anything unusual to us at the MDA,” Abrahamson said in a statement.

The emerald ash borer has been found in portions of Houston, Fillmore, Winona, Wabasha, Olmsted counties. Those counties are under quarantine.

Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the emerald ash borer, according to a press release. The state has approximately 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.

Residents of Steele County are also invited to an open house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, regarding the discovery of emerald ash borer in the county. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Steele County Administration Building Board Room in Owatonna, Minnesota.

