Insulin prices continue to climb: local pharmacists look to help people save money

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug prices continue to affect people around the country, especially those with diabetes. The cost of insulin has doubled in the past five years.

"People have mortgages, they have car payments and then you add diabetes into it and it's like another mortgage payment," said Greg Martell, a La Crosse resident and father of a child with diabetes.

His daughter Emily was diagnosed at age 8, and her lifestyle is nothing short of a challenge.

"One wrong move and you can end up in the hospital," she said.

Greg said diabetes redefines a person's life.

"It's a whole new way of life," he said. "It's a life changer. You find a new normal."

The rising cost of Insulin is creating a barrier for those who need it. In the US a vial of Insulin (a week of supply) is around $340. It is only $30 in Canada.

Gundersen Pharmacy manager Marc Ertz said the negotiations between drug manufacturers and insurance companies dictate the cost.

"Canada has public health where they cover the cost of their health," Ertz said. "The manufacturer negotiates that price with the Canadian government. Here in Wisconsin, they negotiate that price with the insurance plan."

He said drug costs will continue to rise with our current system.

"It's not just insulin, it's any brand-named product that doesn't have a generic equivalent," Ertz said. "If you didn't have insurance, you couldn't pay for it."

There are options in La Crosse for those who don't have insurance.

"Whether it's co-pay assistance cards from the manufacturer or financial counseling here at Gundersen, we have financial councilors who will assist with the cost of medication for those

who can't afford it," Ertz said. "We don't want anyone to go without."

Greg said he could not imagine having to pay the out-of-pocket cost for insulin.

"If I had to pay $2,400 every three months for insulin, we wouldn't have this house," he said. "We wouldn't have our vehicles. We'd be living on the street."

Emily said something needs to change.

"I just think of how many kids have to die before something has to change," she said. "I have heard stories and it's very scary."

Gundersen officials with the outpatient pharmacy said patients need to talk to their pharmacist or health care provider if they can't afford a medication.

Gundersen Health System has a repository where people donate drugs that were not used. It is one of 50 in the state. The repository can provide drugs such as insulin for little or no cost.

