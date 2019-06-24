Industrialized hemp CBD products growing popularity: Government regulation remains unclear

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - CBD based products are in high demand and local business owners that sell the product are seeing more people in their stores. However, questions remain about how CBD is regulated.

CannaBiz Depot manager Marcus Trevaskis didn't know his store's products would be such a big hit.

"It's been great," Trevaskis said. "There's a lot of people coming in for the first time to try CBD."

Legal CBD comes from industrialized hemp which is a form of cannabis but it is not like traditional marijuana.

"Industrial hemp products that we have here have less than .3 percent THC," Trevaskis said. "They are completely nonpsychoactive and will not get you high at all."

CBD from products based from hemp is legal in Wisconsin. Trevaskis said the common use is for pain relief.

"Things like back pain, depression, anxiety, CBD can help with an array of different things," he said.

Studies have been done and show that CBD may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. According to Havard Health Publishing.

However, these products are not guaranteed to work.

The Federal Drug Administration has not approved most CBD products, and there is very limited available information about CBD, including about its effects on the body.

Trevaskis said he hopes more regulation is passed in the future to ensure the quality of his store's products.

"Following regulation and everything like that just makes our business more legitimate," Trevaskis said. "It's only going to help the industry. It will help to bring the safest and cleanest products to the market."

He said people have been happy with what they have to offer so far.

"We already have a lot of regulars who are coming back to get the products again," Trevaskis said.

