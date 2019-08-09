Indigenous Games Play Day teaches students about century old games in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Kids in Winona are learning about different cultures while playing.

An Indigenous Games Play Day was held for kids in the Winona Area Public Schools Key Kids summer program.

Activities included the sport of lacrosse, shinny which is similar to field hockey and longball, which is similar to baseball.

The event was organized by a physical education teacher from Bemidji, Minnesota.

The hope was to keep kids learning about sports that have been played in Minnesota for centuries.

"I think it's really important that all kids learn a variety of different cultures, so I think it's great that they're learning from our native state," said Winona Area Public Schools Key Kids lead staff Marina de Zeeuw.

Indigenous Game Play Days have been held throughout the Midwest since at least 2016.



