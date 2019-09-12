Indictment: Men conspired to straw purchase guns in La Crosse County to be sold in Chicago

Courtesy of the La Crosse County Jail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man has been indicted on federal firearm charges for conspiring to acquire handguns through straw purchases in Wisconsin and resell them in Chicago. Kirk Valentine, 23, of La Crosse, and Francisco Rocha, 28, of Chicago, are charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, an unlawfully dealing and importing firearms.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Valentine purchased the firearms at retail stores, pawnshops and gun shows. He falsely certified on require forms that he was the buyer, according to the indictment.

The indictment describes seven firearm transactions Valentine completed in La Crosse County.

March 8, 2018: Three handguns at Gander Outdoors in Onalaska, Wisc.

March 23, 2018: Two handguns from a dealer at Bob and Rocco’s Gun Show in Onalaska.

April 13, 2018: One handgun at Big Rooster Firearms in Sparta.

May 13, 2018: Two handguns at Ace Hardware in La Crosse.

May 17, 2018: Two handguns at Holmen Pawn Shop in Holmen.

May 19, 2018: Two handguns from a dealer at Bob and Rocco’s Gun Show in Onalaska.

May 19, 2018: Seven handguns from a dealer at Bob and Rocco’s Gun Show in Onalaska.

Valentine was a straw purchaser who knowingly bought the guns at the direction of Rocha, who identified which guns he wanted. Rocha then paid Valentine a premium over the list prices.

In the first six months of 2018, the two caused at least 19 handguns to be purchased and transported to Chicago. Rocha and others resold and distributed the guns, according to the indictment.

“Straw purchasers and firearm traffickers enable unlawful possession of guns and the violence that may follow,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, in a statement. “Fighting violent crime is a top priority in our office, and we are committed to holding accountable those who engage in illicit firearm transactions.”

Rocha was arrested in Wisconsin on Aug. 9. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment in federal court in Chicago. Rocha was ordered to remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

Valentine surrendered himself to the court on Aug. 5. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in federal court. He was ordered released on bond. A status hearing was scheduled for Sept. 17.

Each count of the indictment is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

