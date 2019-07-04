Independence Day parade hosted in Nodine

NODINE, Minn. (WKBT) - Nodine Minnesota hosted a parade Thursday afternoon to celebrate Independence Day.

Cole Zenke created the parade six years ago.

The parade included fire trucks and parade floats.

The idea came to Zenke when he realized Nodine didn't have a parade like other communities.

He says the event is about celebrating our area.

"I feel good, it just gave something to do instead of just sitting around not doing anything. It just gets people together to have fun and just getting to having fun and just being together," said Cole Zenke, parade chairman.

There were about 45 entries in this year's parade.



