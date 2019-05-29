Increasing number of students utilizing Western Technical College's food pantry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The number of students using Western Technical College's food pantry is increasing.

1,053 students used the campus Cavailer Cupboard pantry in the 2018-19 school year.

That number is up nearly 200 users from just a year ago.

The cupboard provides access to non-perishable food, hygiene items and information about local resources.

Campus staff says there could be a variety of reasons for the increase.

"I think that has to do with access and awareness, people know that it exists, but it also has to do with this growing evidence that college students need access to food," said Kari Reyburn, Director of Equality Inclusion and Community Engagement at Western Technical College.

The Cavalier Cupboard was started in 2014 and has served more than 4,000 students and their families.



