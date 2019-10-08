Increased farm vehicle traffic expected during fall harvest
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The fall harvest will bring an increase of farm vehicles on area roads.
Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for tractors and other farm machinery, as they often travel slowly.
And keep in mind, laws still apply including pass only when it's safe.
"Their vehicles for safety reasons only can move so quickly, so give them the time, give them the space. Let them maneuver, especially when they have the right of way," said La Crosse County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Mike Valencia.
There were seven fatalities and 385 injuries in crashes involving at least a farm vehicle in Minnesota from 2016 to 2018.
